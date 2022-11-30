Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Through her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut announced that she would appear in Chandramukhi 2 and expressed her excitement about working with P Vasu.

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, was released in 2005 and quickly became a great hit. In addition to Rajinikanth's swagger, the action-horror movie included an outstanding performance by Tamil actress Jyothika, who played a character with multiple personality disorders.

    Many people were terrified by her gruesome performance as the titular Chandramukhi. Vidya Balan gave us an equally outstanding performance in the Hindi remake of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which came out three years later. According to the most recent rumours, Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to take on the role of Chandramukhi.

    Also Read: Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    For over ten years, there have been rumours of a Chandramukhi sequel; today, it has been formally revealed. After the bilingual film Thalaivi, in which she played former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, this will be the actress' second Tamil-language project. The protagonist part will be played by Raghava Lawrence, who has a great deal of experience in the genre thanks to his horror Kanchana series. According to reports, Kangana will portray the female lead.

    Chandramukhi's first film's director, P Vasu, will return to oversee the sequel, which also features actor-comedian Vadivelu in a significant part. Through her Instagram stories, Kangana announced that she would appear in the movie and expressed her excitement about working with P Vasu.

    Also Read: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Kangana will reportedly portray a celebrated dancer in the king's court who is recognised for her dancing prowess and breathtaking looks. According to what it sounds like, she is portraying a character comparable to the one that Jyothika played in the original. However, it is currently unknown if Chandramukhi 2 would draw inspiration from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or whether it will continue the plot of Chandramukhi.

    According to reports, Kangana will begin filming the movie's first schedule the first week of December. Then, in January, Chandramukhi 2's second schedule will begin.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
