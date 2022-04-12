Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Makers of Acharya, starring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film ‘Acharya’ on Tuesday. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features actors Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood.

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    The trailer of ‘Acharya’ starring actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was released on Tuesday by the makers of the film. The father-son duo’s film seems to be a complete action-packed adventure that comes along with impressive visuals and the promise of being a hit already. The film also stars actors Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in important roles.

    Helmed by Koratela Siva, the social drama film ‘Acharya’, shows  Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as Naxals. Acharya’s trailer begins with a peaceful place ‘Padaghattam’ but chaos soon takes over as reformers fight against the misuse of temple donations. The fantastic trailer of the film shows a mix of thrilling and action-packed elements, featuring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

    Sharing the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “A truly special film with My SIDDHA & Your Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan Here's #AcharyaTrailer. (sic).”

    ALSO READ: RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    A similar caption was also written by Ram Charan on his Instagram post. “A film that’s truly special! My Appa & our Megastar @Chiranjeevikonidela garu in and as #Acharya ! Here's #AcharyaTrailer (sic),” wrote Ram Charan.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

    Meanwhile, the socio-political drama, Acharya, is jointly being financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Koratela Siva’s film faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will finally hit the theatres on April 29. The cinematography for Acharya has been done by Tirru, editor Naveen Nooli and composer Mani Sharma are also a part of the technical crew of the film.

    Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s recently released mega-blockbuster film ‘RRR’, co-starring Jr NTR. The film recently held a success party in Mumbai for nearing Rs 1000 crore global box office collection. RRR also featured actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Watch Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

    Video Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party RBA

    Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

    KGF Chapter2 Tracking actor Yash journey from a bus driver son to national star ycb

    KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    South Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are off to the US for their honeymoon RBA

    (Video) South Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are off to the US for their honeymoon

    Recent Stories

    Milk tofu to almonds Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient gcw

    Milk, tofu to almonds: Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient

    Weight loss to clear skin 5 benefits of drinking pre soaked coriander seeds in morning gcw

    Weight loss to clear skin: 5 benefits of drinking pre-soaked coriander seeds in morning

    football Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid snt

    Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid?

    5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat gcw

    5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat

    Gunshots in Brooklyn subway station updates

    Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway station in US during morning rush

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon