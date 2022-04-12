Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

Makers of Acharya, starring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film ‘Acharya’ on Tuesday. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features actors Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood.

The trailer of ‘Acharya’ starring actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was released on Tuesday by the makers of the film. The father-son duo’s film seems to be a complete action-packed adventure that comes along with impressive visuals and the promise of being a hit already. The film also stars actors Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in important roles.

Helmed by Koratela Siva, the social drama film ‘Acharya’, shows Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as Naxals. Acharya’s trailer begins with a peaceful place ‘Padaghattam’ but chaos soon takes over as reformers fight against the misuse of temple donations. The fantastic trailer of the film shows a mix of thrilling and action-packed elements, featuring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Sharing the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “A truly special film with My SIDDHA & Your Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan Here's #AcharyaTrailer. (sic).”

A similar caption was also written by Ram Charan on his Instagram post. “A film that’s truly special! My Appa & our Megastar @Chiranjeevikonidela garu in and as #Acharya ! Here's #AcharyaTrailer (sic),” wrote Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, the socio-political drama, Acharya, is jointly being financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Koratela Siva’s film faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will finally hit the theatres on April 29. The cinematography for Acharya has been done by Tirru, editor Naveen Nooli and composer Mani Sharma are also a part of the technical crew of the film.

Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s recently released mega-blockbuster film ‘RRR’, co-starring Jr NTR. The film recently held a success party in Mumbai for nearing Rs 1000 crore global box office collection. RRR also featured actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Watch the trailer here: