Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy?

Kajal is now a mother, and her fans and followers can't wait to see her little baby. The actress has yet to make a public announcement about the birth of her child.

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal have welcomed their first child together. According to Bollywoodbubble.com, Kajal and Gautam have welcomed a baby boy into their family. Kajal revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post in January 2022.

According to the article, the couple has finally welcomed their child, and the new parents are thrilled. On October 30, 2020, Kajal and Gautam married. The wedding ceremony was small and private for the couple.



Soon after their wedding, pregnancy rumours began to circulate, but the pair refused to acknowledge it. However, Kajal eventually posted a secret photo on her Instagram account with the remark, “Here’s looking at you 2022 🤰🏻🙌🏻.(sic)” Yes, the pregnant lady emoji confirmed the rumours.

A few days back, the actress took to social media and wrote, “Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doctor and taking me to mom’s house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated and comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all."

On October 30th, 2020, Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu married. While their wedding was small owing to COVID-19, it was nothing short of fantasy as they exchanged vows in Mumbai's gorgeous Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Kajal's and her husband's love story is one of the most genuine. Before the wedding, the couple had been friends for seven years and had been in a relationship for three years. The pandemic was the catalyst for them to take the risk.