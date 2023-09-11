Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium

    The Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City got underway in August. For the concert tour, Priyanka Chopra is accompanying her husband Nick Jonas.
     

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited after the 2003 release of The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and had a "fun night" together. The pair is regarded as having one of the strongest connections in the film industry, and they recently shared a special moment during a Jonas Brothers concert. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing along to the hit song Sucker by the Jonas Brothers. For those who are unaware, the Jonas family, including Chopra, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' ex-wife, and Danielle Jonas, Ken Jonas' wife, were all featured in the song video. The song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

    Also Read: Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 287 crore in India

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

    Fans gathered in the comment area and responded to the video shortly after Preity Zinta posted it. "Priti ji thank you very much," one person remarked. Aapka Dil Se Dhanyvad Karta Hun Itna Khubsurat Najara Dikhaya." It's always encouraging to see you two connecting, said another admirer. My favourite actors and actresses. Regarding her career, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is already a household name, most recently played Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers' Prime Video series Citadel. In the 2018 movie Bhaiyaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and other actors, Preity Zinta made a comeback.

    Also Read: Maharaja: Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi SHOCKS netizens and fans with his latest poster

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
