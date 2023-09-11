Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited after the 2003 release of The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and had a "fun night" together. The pair is regarded as having one of the strongest connections in the film industry, and they recently shared a special moment during a Jonas Brothers concert. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing along to the hit song Sucker by the Jonas Brothers. For those who are unaware, the Jonas family, including Chopra, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' ex-wife, and Danielle Jonas, Ken Jonas' wife, were all featured in the song video. The song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Fans gathered in the comment area and responded to the video shortly after Preity Zinta posted it. "Priti ji thank you very much," one person remarked. Aapka Dil Se Dhanyvad Karta Hun Itna Khubsurat Najara Dikhaya." It's always encouraging to see you two connecting, said another admirer. My favourite actors and actresses. Regarding her career, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is already a household name, most recently played Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers' Prime Video series Citadel. In the 2018 movie Bhaiyaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and other actors, Preity Zinta made a comeback.

