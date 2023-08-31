Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan speaks in Tamil, goes gaga over Vijay Sethupathi, calls Anirudh Ravichander 'his baby'

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Chennai for 'Jawan' audio launch. He spoke about his co-stars and staff on this occasion. He lauded Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh Ravichander at the event.

On August 30, a pre-release ceremony for 'Jawan' was held in Chennai. The stars of 'Jawan' attended the event hosted at Sri Sairam Engineering College. The event saw famous stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Atlee, and Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara, the film's leading heroine, opted out of the event. SRK addressed the audience and thanked the film's actors and crew.

Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh Ravichander are honoured by Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai for the audio release of his forthcoming movie "Jawan." Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Anirudh Ravichander, the film's composer, were all present at the ceremony. Shah Rukh added that he had given each member of the 'Jawan' squad a title. He also mentioned Anirudh and urged him. He also spoke about Anirudh and told him, "I want to call you just my baby."

For Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan had nothing but praises. "I will take a moment and tell you how much I love Vijay sir. I met him in Melbourne. I heard him talking in Tamil; I assume it was about that instance. And one day we were here, for Nayanthara ji's wedding, and I finally met him. Then we all decided to work together. I cannot tell you how much I have learned from you," he stated.

Check out the video below:

Shah Rukh stated how much he enjoys working in the South Film business. He also stated that he learnt a great deal from the folks he met and shared screen space with. "I've only come to learn from you and then present that learning to the entire Tamil audience here," he explained.

About Jawan:

Jawan' hits theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

The film is billed as commercial entertainment, with the actor playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to score for the film, making him a solo composer in Bollywood for the first time.