Jawan: Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details

No official confirmation has yet been made regarding Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in Jawan. Atlee, a frequent working partner of Vijay Sethupathi, is directing the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi blockbuster. We are all aware of Atlee's ardent admiration for Thalapathy Vijay, therefore the rumour of the actor making an appearance in Jawan makes perfect sense. Even though Vijay doesn't make a special cameo in Atlee's debut Hindi film, Jawan, the director undoubtedly has something in store for the audience members who are eagerly anticipating the Master actor's entrance. Jawan allegedly contains numerous mentions of Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay's defining pose was imitated by Shah Rukh Khan even in the movie's trailer. Atlee is credited with numerous tributes to Thalapathy Vijay throughout the movie. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan will imitate a couple of Vijay's well-known mannerisms in the movie Jawan. The fans would be in for a real treat if they saw one big star imitate the distinctive look of another big star.

"What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," Atlee tweeted.

