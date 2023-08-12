IFFM: Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan have gala time

Shabana Azmi, a veteran actress, dined with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji in Melbourne, Australia. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan were also present. Azmi took to Instagram to share a cute photo of the three of them all dressed in black. Shabana Azmi, the actress from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram to share a selfie with director Karan Johar, actor Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan. All of the celebs in the photo are dressed to impress in monochromatic.

While Shabana Azmi is dressed in black and white, Rani Mukerji is dressed in a t-shirt with a patterned oversized jacket and trousers. Karan Johar, on the other hand, is seen sporting an all-black suit, while Shweta Bachchan is also spotted wearing a black blazer with jeans. "In Melbourne post dinner which I joined Straight from the airport!" Azmi wrote in the description. Cutlet enthu!!!" Rani Mukerji got the award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was recently published. At the ceremony, she stated that the entire film team believed in the subject of the film, which has finally paid off to the point of having a global influence. She also stressed the importance of good cinema's language, saying that it "transcends all boundaries."

Karan Johar was honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for completing 25 years as a director in the Hindi cinema industry. The director took to Instagram to let everyone know the good news. “These past few days I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne - I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange, your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love."

