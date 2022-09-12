Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

Bigg Boss Season 16 with Salman Khan as host has not yet had its contestants or theme revealed. However, this time, the Bigg Boss will also be a part of the game, revealed Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16's teaser debuted on Sunday night (September 11) and is still popular today. The commercial video opens a montage featuring past competitors Shehnaaz Gill, the late Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Salman Khan, the programme host, then enters the picture, offering viewers a sneak peek at what is in store for them this season.

"15 saal se Bigg Boss ne sabka game dekha lekin iss baar Bigg Boss apna game dikhayenge. Subah hogi par aasman mein chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, parchaayi bhi saath chodegi, woh bhi khelegi apna game ( for the last 15 years, Bigg Boss has seen the game of the contestants but this time, he will show his game. In the morning, the moon will remain the sky, gravity will fly, the horse will walk straight, shadow will leave its path)," said Salman Khan.

At the end of the teaser, Salman says that Bigg Boss will be a part of the game in season 16 of the popular TV reality show. "Bigg Boss khud khelenge," said Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 will be Salman Khan's 13th season as the show's host. Besides Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. TV actress Tejasswi Prakash won the last season.

Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Colors.