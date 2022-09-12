Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Bigg Boss Season 16 with Salman Khan as host has not yet had its contestants or theme revealed. However, this time, the Bigg Boss will also be a part of the game, revealed Salman Khan

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season" RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 16's teaser debuted on Sunday night (September 11) and is still popular today. The commercial video opens a montage featuring past competitors Shehnaaz Gill, the late Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and Tanishaa Mukerji.

    Salman Khan, the programme host, then enters the picture, offering viewers a sneak peek at what is in store for them this season.

    Also Read: House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    "15 saal se Bigg Boss ne sabka game dekha lekin iss baar Bigg Boss apna game dikhayenge. Subah hogi par aasman mein chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, parchaayi bhi saath chodegi, woh bhi khelegi apna game ( for the last 15 years, Bigg Boss has seen the game of the contestants but this time, he will show his game. In the morning, the moon will remain the sky, gravity will fly, the horse will walk straight, shadow will leave its path)," said Salman Khan.

    At the end of the teaser, Salman says that Bigg Boss will be a part of the game in season 16 of the popular TV reality show. "Bigg Boss khud khelenge," said Salman Khan.

    Also Read: Did you know BTS’ RM was once ‘Runch Randa’, an underground rapper?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Salman reveals at the end of the teaser that Bigg Boss will participate in the game in season 16 of the well-known TV reality series. Salman Khan declared, "Bigg Boss khud khelenge." Bigg Boss 16 will be Salman Khan's 13th season as the show's host. Besides Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. TV actress Tejasswi Prakash won the last season.

    Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Colors.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH)

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding update: The couple to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding update: The couple to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai

    Delhi police's latest safety alert features viral video of Pakistan's missed catch in Asia Cup finals - gps

    Delhi police's latest safety alert features viral video of Pakistan's missed catch in Asia Cup finals

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery - adt

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    All About Tax Benefits of a ULIP-snt

    All About Tax Benefits of a ULIP

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon