    Jacqueline Fernandez buys luxury house in Juhu; becomes neighbour with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Video)

    Jacqueline Fernandez purchased a house in a multi-stories apartment in Mumbai's posh Juhu area. It is reported that inside the building, you will see a stunning pool, gym and beautiful lounges. The neighbourhood also houses several other Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has purchased a new luxurious property in Mumbai, and photos and a video have appeared online. The actress, who formerly lived in Juhu in the same flat as Priyanka Chopra, is now relocating to Bandra's iconic Pali Hill. Other Bollywood celebrities who live in the area include Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Fans saw the opulent building's facade in a video uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram.

    According to the video, Jacqueline Fernandez's new house is a multi-story flat. According to the building's website, the complex provides a variety of living alternatives. The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa, and Mansion are among them. A Suite is the most basic housing choice, with carpet areas ranging from 1119 to 2557 square feet. 

    Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared an Instagram video of the complex with the caption, "Ohhoo where's the pawriii!! 💗 Miss Fernandez is definitely in her boss lady era!! Buys a luxury home in Bandra." However, it is still not confirmed if Jacqueline has moved into her new apartment.

    According to a Times Now article, the complex's cheapest apartment choice costs Rs 12 crore. While it is unknown whether Jacqueline has moved into her new flat, images of the property may be found on the official website. Jacqueline has recently been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and her personal life and decisions have come under intense public scrutiny.

    On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra's Fateh with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. In March of this year, Jacqueline completed the first schedule of the criminal action flick. Aditya Datt's action sports flick Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! Will also include the actress. She will appear in the film opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
