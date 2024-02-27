Is Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pregnant? Here's what Moosewala’s family friend has to say

Late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to welcome a baby soon? According to family sources, the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a child.

According to family sources, the parents of late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is reportedly expecting a child shortly, according to Indianexpress.com. While the late singer's parents have yet to release an official statement, family members verified the news.

Moosewala, who ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was cruelly assassinated on May 29, the same year. On May 29, 2022, attackers shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

The singer was quite famous, particularly among young people, and was recognised for creating and recording his own songs. He was considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature death, several of his songs were released posthumously and received millions of views.

A gang of assassins shot and killed the musician in Mansa, Punjab, in May 2022. Despite being transported to the hospital, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical treatment. Since Moosewala's murder, his parents have led a campaign to get justice for their son. The music video for his last song notably included a flag with the slogan "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala". The song's lyrics showcased his individual method of talking about himself.

Sidhu Moosewala entered the music industry in 2017 with his first single "G Waggon" and quickly climbed to prominence with a string of successful albums. He was praised and admired for his music, which included singles like "Legend", "So High", and "The Last Ride", among others.