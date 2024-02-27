Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pregnant? Here's what Moosewala’s family friend has to say

    Late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to welcome a baby soon? According to family sources, the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a child.

    Is Sidhu Moosewala mother Charan Kaur pregnant Here what Moosewala family friend has to say RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    According to family sources, the parents of late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is reportedly expecting a child shortly, according to Indianexpress.com. While the late singer's parents have yet to release an official statement, family members verified the news.

    Moosewala, who ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was cruelly assassinated on May 29, the same year. On May 29, 2022, attackers shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

    The singer was quite famous, particularly among young people, and was recognised for creating and recording his own songs. He was considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature death, several of his songs were released posthumously and received millions of views.

    A gang of assassins shot and killed the musician in Mansa, Punjab, in May 2022. Despite being transported to the hospital, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical treatment. Since Moosewala's murder, his parents have led a campaign to get justice for their son. The music video for his last song notably included a flag with the slogan "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala". The song's lyrics showcased his individual method of talking about himself.

    Also Read: Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards

    Sidhu Moosewala entered the music industry in 2017 with his first single "G Waggon" and quickly climbed to prominence with a string of successful albums. He was praised and admired for his music, which included singles like "Legend", "So High", and "The Last Ride", among others.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read ATG

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case anr

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case

    BREAKING Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; Meet presenters here RBA

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; meet presenters here

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Canada Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes snt

    Canada's Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes

    Kerala: KPPC president Sudhakaran to move court demanding CBI inquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan; check details rkn

    Kerala: KPPC president Sudhakaran to move court demanding CBI inquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan; check

    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon