    Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath? Here's what actress has to say

    Rhea Chakraborty's public presence coincides with news reports about her supposed romantic relationship with Nikhil Kamath.
     

    Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath? Here's what actress has to say
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    On Friday morning, as Rhea Chakraborty was making her way to the gym, she was photographed by the paparazzi. The actress waved and posed for the photographers while beaming broadly. She wore a plain black t-shirt with the phrase "Never Waste Talent" printed on it and matched it with a pair of black shorts. In addition to her alleged intimate relationship with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Rhea Chakraborty has also been in the news recently. According to reports, the two are dating. Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World of 2017 who was previously dating Nikhil, apparently broke up with him three months ago.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Here's how much FEE Nayanthara charged for Shah Rukh Khan's film

    “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note,” a source close to the businessman recently told News18 Showsha.

    Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, dated Rhea Chakraborty briefly before his tragic death in June 2020. Rhea and five other people were named in a FIR filed by Sushant's father accusing them of aiding suicide. She was detained for a month in 2020 after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate. She was previously connected to Bunty Sajdeh, the brother of Seema Sajdeh. It should be noted, though, that neither Rhea nor Nikhil have officially confirmed or denied the relationship allegations as of right now.

    ALSO READ: Kushi LEAKED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

