    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    After a brief engagement, Justin Bieber wed Hailey Bieber in 2018. On social media, they have faced a great deal of hostility and abuse for the same. 

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    From 2010 through 2018, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who were once a power couple in the music business, dated intermittently. Even today, some devoted followers still think the couple should have wed and continue sharing their old photos. Since then, Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber following a quick engagement in 2018. On social media, they have faced a great deal of hostility and abuse for the same. Hailey has even been accused of imitating Selena and bullying by some. According to recent rumours, Justin Bieber may now decide to remove his Selena tattoo. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.

    Recently, Deuxmois posted a blind item to Instagram Stories, according to Pop Faction. According to a blind article, Justin Bieber is thinking about removing the tattoo of Selena Gomez on his wrist. The fans of Justin and Selena might not like this. "This A-list musician who loves getting tattoos plans to get one of his very contentious tattoos removed, and let's just say certain fans won't be happy to find out which one it is," the blind article stated.    

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    One of Justin's most well-known tattoos is a picture of his ex-girlfriend Selena that is located on his wrist. Her photograph for Elle magazine served as the basis for the tattoo, which also included angel wings. Justin has since attempted to get the face changed. In addition, Justin has a rose and a slender S tattooed on his neck. The founder of Rare Beauty likes flowers, therefore it appears that it is also for his ex-girlfriend.  Fans have previously frequently questioned why, despite having access to so many resources, Bieber has not removed Selena's tattoo. In a 2016 GQ interview, Bieber admitted that he shaded Selena Gomez's face to try and hide the tattoo, but people could still tell. A few years later, he made a similar post and stated, "I put over 100 hours of hard work into my body, and I wouldn't change a single one. I've turned my body into a canvas because I adore painting, and it's so much fun. 

     

