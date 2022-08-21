Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

Kangana Ranaut wants to sue Filmfare Awards Magazine for nominating her For Thalaivii; 'It Is Beneath My Dignity, I Have Banned Corrupt Practices’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories on Sunday, August 21, to notify her fans and followers that she has chosen to sue a major magazine for nominating her for 'Thalaivii.'

Kangana said in a message that Filmfare Awards had asked her to their awards ceremony because they wanted to honour her for her work in Thalaivii. However, for unclear reasons, Kangana claimed that she is surprised that people are still nominating her. She described their invitation as "below her dignity and professional ethics."

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Queen actress penned a note that read, “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks.”

Everyone was taken aback by her post. Admirers are scratching their heads, unsure of the actress's enigmatic message's significance. The 35-year-old actress is up for Best Actress in Thalaivii with Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan.

Kangana, the movie Raj Arjun co-star, is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor got a nomination in the Best Costume Design category, and Unifi Media earned a Best VFX nod.

Kangana had already announced her boycott of the Oscars and Emmys since they did not pay respects to the late famous vocalist Lata Mangeshkar. The magazine is yet to reply to Kangana Ranaut’s decision to sue them.

