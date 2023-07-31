Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? LEAKED video of Justin Bieber's wife shows off her 'baby bump'

In the latest photo and video of Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is expecting her first baby. In a photo, Hailey was seen wearing a crop top while her baby bump was on full display.

Is Hailey Bieber expecting a baby? While rumours circulated that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child, a video and images emerged online, allegedly confirming Hailey's pregnancy. On Sunday, a photo of Hailey and Justin at an event surfaced online. Hailey wore a crop top in the snap, and her baby bump was fully on display.

If the images weren't enough to corroborate the baby news, a video shows Justin supposedly discussing her pregnancy. A fan posted a video of Justin and Hailey strolling through an alley. Even though the audio was overlaid with a song, the video contained the claimed discussion between Justin and Hailey, during which Justin disclosed her pregnancy.

Justin revealed his desire for children earlier this year. "I literally cry about this all the time," the singer told Paper Magazine. I desperately want children, yet I'm afraid. People saying things about my husband or my pals is enough. I can't image having to confront adults who say hurtful things about children."

Justin and Hailey were married in September of 2018. While the pair has expressed a desire for children, Hailey said last year that she wasn't ready to have a kid at the moment. She had, however, admitted that she was open to having a baby in the future years. "I believe we should try within the next couple of years." But there's a reason it's called a try, isn't there? "You never know how long that process will take," she told the Wall Street Journal.

With the new photo and video making the rounds online, fans impatiently await the official announcement.