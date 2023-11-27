Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES]

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz. It's a ritual for the actress to visit a Gurudwara every Gurpurab. Let's check out her pictures

She wore a teal blue salwar suit and covered her head with the dupatta for the auspicious occassion when she visited Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar at Santacruz

The Dasvi actress looked all serene when she while she visited the Gurudwara on the occassion of the birth of Guru Nanak

She seemed to have prasad in her hand, and cast a wide smile when she was papped paying her respects

Born on March 13, 1982, in Pilani, Rajasthan, she gained widespread recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox

Nimrat played the role of Amrita Katyal, opposite Akshay Kumar, depicting the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War

Nimrat Kaur also had a notable role in the popular American TV series 'Homeland' during its fourth season