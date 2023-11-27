Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz. It's a ritual for the actress to visit a Gurudwara every Gurpurab. Let's check out her pictures

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz. It's a ritual for the actress to visit a Gurudwara every Gurpurab. Let's check out her pictures

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    She wore a teal blue salwar suit and covered her head with the dupatta for the auspicious occassion when she visited Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar at Santacruz

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    The Dasvi actress looked all serene when she while she visited the Gurudwara on the occassion of the birth of Guru Nanak

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    She seemed to have prasad in her hand, and cast a wide smile when she was papped paying her respects

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Born on March 13, 1982, in Pilani, Rajasthan, she gained widespread recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Nimrat played the role of Amrita Katyal, opposite Akshay Kumar, depicting the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Nimrat Kaur also had a notable role in the popular American TV series 'Homeland' during its fourth season

