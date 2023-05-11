Huma Qureshi gets trolled for her BRALESS look in SEXY plunging neckline dress; see video

Huma Qureshi has recently been experimenting with her outfits and making bold fashion statements. At the Dahaad screening, Huma's attire grabbed the major limelight.

Huma Qureshi recently attended the premiere of Dahaad, a film starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma. Since starring in a movie together last year, Sonakshi and Huma have been setting some huge BFF goals. Huma and Sonakshi greeted each other with hugs and kisses during the Dahaad screening.

Because of her bold attire, the Gangs of Wassypur star stole the show. Huma looked stunning in a grey wrap-around gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. She completed her ensemble with metallic earrings and rings.

The netizens were not impressed by the actress's daring appearance. As soon as the screening video became viral on social media, people began making derogatory remarks about Huma.

Huma addressed 'fat shaming' in an interview with a media outlet, saying, "I really want to know who started this whole debate."I really want to know who started this whole debate. Who said that an actress should be supposed to look in one way? Who has set these yardsticks for 'mainstream Hindi heroines?' I have done the biggest commercial success and worked in different languages. So, what is their idea of a 'mainstream heroine?' Do they mean that 'it's okay if I can't act or speak Hindi fluently... but I should look like a malnutrition.' This is the definition of an actress for them?"Huma mentioned this.

About Dahaad:

Meanwhile, Dahaad is an upcoming criminal drama series starring Sonakshi Sinha as a sub-inspector on the trail of a cold-blooded serial murderer played by Vijay Varma. The serial murderer is blamed for the killings of 27 women. The story takes place in a tiny hamlet in Rajasthan. Dahaad will be available on Prime Video on May 12.

Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and other actors attended the show's screening yesterday night in Mumbai.

