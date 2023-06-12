How Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala's relationship became so controversial over time

One of the widely discussed love affairs of Bollywood, this is how Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala's relationship came to an unfortunate end.

Eminent Marathi and Bollywood actor Nana Patekar's reported relationship with the gorgeous diva of the time, Manisha Koirala, was considered pathetic and tempestuous.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the couple resembled the union of two alphas, and after their breakup, there was not a moment of a second thought before the duo could move on in their lives. Let us look at their love story.

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala fell in love during the shoot of a film:

In 1996, Manisha and Nana got roped in to be the lead actors for Agni Sakshi. Interestingly, this was also when Manisha had barely walked out of her past relationship with actor Vivek Mushran and was emotionally weak. While shooting for the film, she fell in love with Nana’s charismatic personality.

Nana Patekar already married while dating Manisha Koirala:

When Nana dated Manisha, he was married to his wife, Neelkanti. The actor married in 1978 when he was 27 years old, and their families made their match. Interestingly, Nana Patekar lived separately from Neelkanti despite having an understanding rapport.

Manisha and Nana went public with their relationship:

Nana and Manisha continued their secret relationship for a long time. After Agni Sakshi became a hit at the box office, the duo got roped on the screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Khamoshi. By this time, the news of their secret relationship gradually spread like wildfire, and nearly everyone could guess that their on-screen emotions had also seeped into their real life.

Nana became really possessive for Manisha:

As individuals, both Nana and Manisha were known to have a high temper in their personalities. Sadly, it was the reason for cracks developing in their relationship after some time. With time, Nana grew very possessive about Manisha, which went on to the extent of his objections towards her wearing revealing clothes.

Manisha got angry when Nana cheated on her with Ayesha:

The final nail in the coffin of their sinking relationship came about when Manisha Koirala caught Nana Patekar and Ayesha Jhulka red-handed as they shared an intimate moment in a closed room.

