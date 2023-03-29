House of the Dragon Season 2 update: GOT's prequel will have two less episodes-read about Season 3 too

House of the Dragon Season 2: According to the most recent sources, the forthcoming second season of HBO's House of the Dragon will include eight episodes, two less than Season 1.

House of the Dragon, the precursor to the enormously successful Game of Thrones that recounts the Targaryen dynasty's history, will have a season 2 that is two episodes shorter than the first season. Season 2 of House of the Dragon will begin production in the United Kingdom, with an anticipated launch date of 2024.

About House of the Dragon Season 2:

According to Deadline, filming for House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin in the United Kingdom, with a possible launch date of 2024. Nonetheless, it will be two episodes shorter than the previous one. According to the article, while HBO did not divulge the episode order when it announced the Season 2 renewal last year, the initial idea was for another 10-episode arc, which subsequently evolved, resulting in some screenplay rewrites.

According to the article, an HBO official, who confirmed to Deadline that Season 2 will include 8 episodes, emphasised that the episode count reduction was driven by plot.

House of the Dragons' creators plan to develop a three or four-season series, and Ryan Condal, who is working closely with George RR Martin on the programme, took a step back to get a bird's-eye view of the show and figure out the general narrative flow.

About House of the Dragon Season 3:

According to reports, House of the Dragon Season 3 has been planned and may be approved shortly. HBO is apparently moving forward with screenplay, casting, and production plans in order to envisage the series for the long term. Season 3 already features a piece of the narrative that was originally planned for Season 2, including a big fight. But, according to reports, Condal and Martin continue to disagree on the number of seasons (three or four) that would be ideal for telling the entire tale.