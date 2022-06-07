Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet bold and beautiful Erika Packard, contestant of Rohit Shetty’s show

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants recently jetted off for their shoot schedule.

    Image: Erika Packard/Instagram

    Erika Packard is one of the most talked-about contestants of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 12. Erika has been the face of many renowned stylists and brands throughout her modelling career. The shooting for the reality TV show is underway in Cape Town, South Africa. Erika seems to have appeared as one of the strongest female contestants in the show. Here are some lesser-known facts about the bold and beautiful, Erika Packard, along with reasons why we think she makes one of the strongest contestants; take a look:

    Image: Erika Packard/Instagram

    A philanthropist with a cause: Erika Packard is one of those people who strongly believe in giving back to society and regularly does charity. Her majority of donations have been towards Animal Shelters. She has even rescued a few stray animals herself.

    Image: Erika Packard/Instagram

    Started an initiative during the lockdown 'What makes you smile': During the lockdown when the entire world was going through the agony of isolation, depression, and illness, Erika Packard had started an initiative called 'What makes you smile'. She went on the streets and asked people, that what made them smile and in return gave them some souvenirs which brought a genuine smile to their faces.

    Image: Erika Packard/Instagram

    Determinant: Erika Packard has been in the industry for the longest time and has successfully made a name for herself through her modelling career. Her determination and willpower have made it possible for her to be one of the few supermodels from India.

    Image: Erika Packard/Instagram

    Courageous: From being a model to coming out of her comfort zone and participating in one of the most daring reality shows, Erika Packard has already proved that she is courageous enough to take over her other contemporaries.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter drb

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Are you a die hard BTS fan Here is how you can prove it to the famous KPop band itself drb

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    Recent Stories

    Prophet controversy: Jindal receives death threats; urges Delhi Police to take note snt

    Prophet controversy: Jindal receives death threats; urges Delhi Police to take note

    Malaika Arora looks like an orange ice candy amidst hot weather drb

    Malaika Arora looks like an orange ice candy amidst hot weather

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar Koffee with Karan drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan?

    ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins following raids linked to Satyendar Jain, others

    ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins following raids linked to Satyendar Jain, others

    Tiger Woods misses chance to become billionaire? Here is why he said NO to LIV Golf USD 100 million offer-ayh

    Tiger Woods misses chance to become billionaire? Here's why he said NO to LIV Golf $100m offer

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon