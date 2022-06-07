Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet bold and beautiful Erika Packard, contestant of Rohit Shetty’s show

Season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants recently jetted off for their shoot schedule.

Erika Packard is one of the most talked-about contestants of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 12. Erika has been the face of many renowned stylists and brands throughout her modelling career. The shooting for the reality TV show is underway in Cape Town, South Africa. Erika seems to have appeared as one of the strongest female contestants in the show. Here are some lesser-known facts about the bold and beautiful, Erika Packard, along with reasons why we think she makes one of the strongest contestants; take a look:

A philanthropist with a cause: Erika Packard is one of those people who strongly believe in giving back to society and regularly does charity. Her majority of donations have been towards Animal Shelters. She has even rescued a few stray animals herself.

Started an initiative during the lockdown 'What makes you smile': During the lockdown when the entire world was going through the agony of isolation, depression, and illness, Erika Packard had started an initiative called 'What makes you smile'. She went on the streets and asked people, that what made them smile and in return gave them some souvenirs which brought a genuine smile to their faces.

Determinant: Erika Packard has been in the industry for the longest time and has successfully made a name for herself through her modelling career. Her determination and willpower have made it possible for her to be one of the few supermodels from India.

