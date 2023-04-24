Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said

Honey Singh claimed he spent a year designing Diljit Dosanjh's 2009 album The Next Level. The rapper stated in a new interview that he always works for himself.

Diljit Dosanjh has made history by being the first Punjabi musician to play at the prestigious Coachella music festival. The singer made his second appearance at Coachella on Sunday, playing on stage once again. In a new interview, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh discussed Diljit and how he designed his 2009 album The Next Level in a year. Honey revealed that she did not receive enough credit for the record.

Diljit Dosanjh in Coachella:

Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella 2023 for the second time on Sunday. He was dressed in white, had fashionable glasses, and lit up the stage while singing Punjabi. Fans showered Diljit with love when he released excerpts of his Coachella performance on Instagram.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation to journalist Umair Sandhu

Honey Singh on Diljit Dosanjh:

Honey Singh remarked on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill about his collaboration with Diljit, "When I moved to Punjab in 2007, I was a music producer between 2007 and 2012, and many of my albums became hits." I had previously completed Diljit's CD The Next Level. So I created the entire record in a single year. I didn't receive a lot of credit for it. But I don't work for money. I worked for myself to be happy. I've never worked to make others happy. I only release songs if I enjoy them."

Honey Singh recently made headlines after breaking his silence on claims of him kidnapping and abusing an event organiser. He called the accusations levelled against him "false and baseless." He also stated that his legal team intends to bring a defamation suit against the guy who accused him of kidnapping and assault.

"The complaint and the allegations are false and without foundation." As reported in the media this morning, there is no relationship or arrangement between my firm and the complaint. I was hired for the Mumbai Show by Tribevibe, a reputable firm that is a sibling concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever long the authorisation was granted. Rest assured, all such charges are untrue and an attempt to smear my reputation. "My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants," Honey Singh said in an Instagram message.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

Honey Singh 3.0 is the rapper's most recent studio album. Honey Singh believes that if a person is talented enough, opportunities will present themselves, and others will notice them. He stated that he was patient enough to wait and did not worry about receiving credit. Shehnaaz was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.