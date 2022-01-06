  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

    The organisers of the prestigious Grammy Awards have issued a statement saying that the event, earlier slated for January 31, has now been postponed due to a spike in Coid-19 cases.

    Hollywood Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases across the world, the prestigious Grammy Awards which were earlier slated for January 31, now stands postponed. The organisers of the event, CBS and The Recording Academy issued a joint statement saying that the event has been pushed.

    The Grammy Award is considered the world's most prestigious award in the music world. The 64th Grammy Awards were to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles, the United States of India. But now, with the spike in Covid-19 cases, especially the new variant Omicron, the organisers have chosen to push the dates.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    The Recording Academy believes that Covid-19's cases are further going to go up, and therefore, it only makes sense to delay the event. The joint statement read that after discussions with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and many of their partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Grammy Awards show. “The health and safety of the people in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our shows are our first priority. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night ever,” the statement read.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

    As of now, the organisers have not yet released the new dates for the awards ceremony. The nominations for Grammy Awards 2022 were held in November, last year. In that, the maximum nominations, 11, were bagged by Jon Batiste. BTS also bagged a nomination for its superhit song ‘Butter’. However, what shocked the fans of BTS was the fact that the K-pop band bagged only one nomination whereas it won several accolades in the American Music Awards that were held in 2021. Apart from BTS, Montero’s Call me By The Name has also been nominated in the song of the year category along with Justin Bieber’s Peaches.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy RCB

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity' RCB

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Hollywood Did American singer Jill Scott tape leak on the net? Find out drb

    Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about an extort fake email of Rs 3 crore; read details here RCB

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution as Valley receives snowfall gcw

    J&K: IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution as Valley receives snowfall

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    Bihar 84 year old man claims he received COVID 19 vaccine several times Details inside gcw

    Bihar: 84-year-old man claims he received COVID-19 vaccine several times; Details inside

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic launches court bid against deportation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon