Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

The organisers of the prestigious Grammy Awards have issued a statement saying that the event, earlier slated for January 31, has now been postponed due to a spike in Coid-19 cases.

Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases across the world, the prestigious Grammy Awards which were earlier slated for January 31, now stands postponed. The organisers of the event, CBS and The Recording Academy issued a joint statement saying that the event has been pushed.

The Grammy Award is considered the world's most prestigious award in the music world. The 64th Grammy Awards were to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles, the United States of India. But now, with the spike in Covid-19 cases, especially the new variant Omicron, the organisers have chosen to push the dates.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

The Recording Academy believes that Covid-19's cases are further going to go up, and therefore, it only makes sense to delay the event. The joint statement read that after discussions with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and many of their partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Grammy Awards show. “The health and safety of the people in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our shows are our first priority. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night ever,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

As of now, the organisers have not yet released the new dates for the awards ceremony. The nominations for Grammy Awards 2022 were held in November, last year. In that, the maximum nominations, 11, were bagged by Jon Batiste. BTS also bagged a nomination for its superhit song ‘Butter’. However, what shocked the fans of BTS was the fact that the K-pop band bagged only one nomination whereas it won several accolades in the American Music Awards that were held in 2021. Apart from BTS, Montero’s Call me By The Name has also been nominated in the song of the year category along with Justin Bieber’s Peaches.