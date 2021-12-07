  • Facebook
    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 8:14 AM IST
    Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2022, some shocking news has been coming the way about pop singer Drake. According to the latest news, Drake has withdrawn 2 of his Grammy nominations from the list. As the fans and music lovers were awaiting the list of Grammy Awards 2022 with excitement, this information has disappointed many. Drake recently withdrew his 2022 Grammy nomination from Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. In the past, Drake has also won four Grammy Awards, many Billboard hot 100 records and two Brit Awards. The Canadian singer is among the world's best-selling music performers, with over 170 million records sold.

    Sources close to the singer told Variety that the singer and his team made this decision, and the Grammys satisfied his request. However, his motive prevailed unknown at the time of publishing. Drake was nominated for in Category 22 under Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for his superhit songs 'Way 2 Sexy' from his album 'Certified Lover Boy', which features Future and Young Thug. 

    Not it is said that the Grammy website where the nomination list is showing will be changed soon to remove Drake. Many fans on social media platforms are confused and even ask the singer to explain his decision.

    Also Read: Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

    One fan took to Twitter and said Drake was only doing it to get more publicity. Some social media users also speculated that Drake removed his name from the Grammy nominations to respect the Astroworld tragedy victims.

