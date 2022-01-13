  • Facebook
    GoT star and 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa splits with wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of togetherness

    Actor Jason Momoa has parted ways with his wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of their relationship. The two issued a joint statement announcing their split.

    Hollywood GoT star and Aquaman Jason Momoa splits with wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of togetherness drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    Hollywood actor Jason Momoa announced his split with wife Lisa Bonet, ending their 16 years of marriage. The ‘Aquaman’ actor took to social media, announcing his break-up with his wife in a joint statement that he out.

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, in their statement, said that they have felt the changes of times and thus want to share their “family news”. Their statement then read that the couple is splitting, adding that they are sharing it on social media, not because it's “newsworthy” but because they want to go about their lives with “dignity and honesty”. The joint statement also said that though the love remains continues to remain between them, they have decided to set each other free.

    Jason and Lisa got in a relationship in the year 2005. Their relationship started after they were introduced by a common friend at a jazz club. After 12 years of dating, the two decided to get married in the year 2017. Jason and Lisa have two children from their marriage – a son and a daughter. Jason Momoa (42) and Lisa Bonet (52) have an age difference of 12 years between them.

    ALSO READ: Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

    Jason Momoa had once spoken about how much he loves his wife (now ex) Lisa Bonet. He had said he got dreadlocks because Lisa had dreadlocks. Not just that, in another interview, he went on to say how pretty and beautiful his wife is and how much he loves her.

    While Jason Momoa is popularly known for ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Khal Drogo’ from ‘Game of Thrones’, Lisa Bonet rose to fame for playing one of the daughters of Bill Cosby on ‘The Cosby Show’. Before Jason, Lisa was married to married to Lenny Kravitz with whom she has her son, Zoe Kravitz (33).

    ALSO READ: Did Keanu Reeves book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Check out their statement here:

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
