    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Hina Khan bravely shares her battle with Stage 3 breast cancer, reflecting on her last eyelash as she nears the end of chemotherapy treatment.
     

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    Actress Hina Khan, known for her role in Bigg Boss, has been bravely battling Stage 3 breast cancer and recently shared an emotional milestone with her followers. As she nears the final cycle of her chemotherapy, Hina posted a poignant photo of her last eyelash on Instagram, accompanied by a touching note that resonated with many.

    Hina expressed her deep connection to this final eyelash in her post, referring to it as a “BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR” that has stood by her throughout her journey. “Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? My genetically long and beautiful lashes,” she wrote, reflecting on her past and her challenges.

    Hina’s words were filled with hope and determination. “Nearing the last cycle of my chemo, this single eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through. Yes, we will InshaAllah,” she shared. The actress also mentioned that she’s now wearing false eyelashes for her shoots after a decade, showing her resilience in the face of adversity.

    Her post drew support from friends and fans alike. Actress Juhi Parmar praised her strength, calling her “a beautiful girl with a brave beautiful heart.” Chef Vikas Khanna also chimed in, recognizing her as “one of the most beautiful souls in the world.”

    Hina first revealed her diagnosis in June 2024, assuring fans of her determination to overcome the disease. She has openly documented her journey on social media, sharing both the struggles and victories along the way. One of the most emotional moments was when she shared a video of herself shaving her head, supported by her loving mother.

    Despite facing challenges like mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy, Hina remains committed to her fight. Her journey serves as an inspiring reminder of resilience and hope in the face of life's toughest battles.

    ALSO READ Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana role: Here's why he chose to decline

