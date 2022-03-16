Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster

    Heropanti 2's poster featured Tiger Shroff dressed in a suit and was seen sitting on a car bonnet holding a gun. 

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster
    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    When it comes to action entertainers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is continually pushing the edge and providing fans with something to look forward to! With Heropanti 2, the power producer returns to the Heropanti glory days with more action and double the dhamaka.

    The makers of Heropanti's Babloo, Tiger Shroff, have posted the film's latest poster, in which the hero Tiger appears as suave and debonair as ever! Keeping his calm and bringing on his characteristic charm despite weapons aiming at him from all sides, Tiger Shroff in this new avatar raises the film's anticipation to an all-time high.

    Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unbeatable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. After movies like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. 

    This time, the sequel to the hit has been made on a massive budget and will feature never-before-seen action. Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2', written by Rajat Arora and scored by A R Rahman, will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also helmed Tiger's most recent blockbuster, 'Baaghi 3'.

    It should be noted that Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger's debut film Heropanti. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the key roles. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April, 29th, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid, competing with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh's Runway 34.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
