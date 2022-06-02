Here's how music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will celebrate his 80th birthday

On his 80th birthday, June 2, Ilaiyaraaja will perform at a live concert in Coimbatore, at CODISSIA Trade Fair Grounds, beginning at 6.30 pm

On June 2nd, Ilaiyaraaja will celebrate his 80th birthday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Sadabhishekam ritual, which is done when a person reaches the age of 80, was held.

Sri Amirthakadeswarar Abirami Temple, Thirukadaiyur, 18 kilometres from Mayiladuthurai district, hosted the Sadabhishekam ritual. Gangai Amaran, Ilaiyaraaja's brother, and his family were in attendance. Karthik Raja, Ilaiyaraaja's son, and Bhavatharini, Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, were also there. Along with others, filmmaker Bharathiraja, a close friend of Ilaiyaraaja, was present at the occasion.

On his birthday, Ilaiyaraaja has prepared a unique surprise for his followers. He'll be performing in a big concert in Coimbatore tomorrow. Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management announced the details of this magnificent performance on Twitter. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Codissia Ground in Coimbatore. Ilaiyaraaja also published the same information on Twitter.

Ilaiyaraaja said on his Facebook page that he was excited to play in Coimbatore on his birthday. This concert is expected to draw a large crowd, according to the organisers. Other vocalists are set to appear at the Raaja - Live in Show concert, according to sources.

Ilaiyaraaja played at another performance in March of this year. It was his first performance since the outbreak. People from all across India had travelled to Chennai to hear Ilaiyaraaja's mesmerising voice. Ilaiyaraaja has now played in almost 20,000 shows.

Ilaiyaraaja, one of the most well-known music composers in Tamil cinema, began his career with the film Annakili. Annakili told the story of a teacher who was striving to care for his mother and sister. In Ilaiyaraaja, there was no stopping after this film. Throughout his career, he composed music for almost 1500 films. For his soulful music, Ilaiyaraaja has won various honours, including the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards and the Filmfare Award. He is also a three-time winner of the Kerala State Film Award.

