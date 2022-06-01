Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Fahadh Faasil to Vijay Sethupathi - Know their earnings from the film

Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das.



Vikram, directed by Kamal Haasan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it will be released on June 3rd. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das. Depending on its content, the film is projected to do well at the box office.



According to reports, the film's budget is estimated to be Rs 120 crore. Kamal Haasan directs and produces the film under his label.

When it comes to the performers' and director's pay, Kamal is said to have received a payment of Rs 50 crore.

According to reports, music composer Anirudh Ravichander is paid Rs 4 crores. On the other side, director Lokesh Kanagraj is claimed to have been paid Rs 8 crore. Vijay Sethupathi reportedly received Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh Faasil allegedly received Rs 4 crore.



After an almost four-year absence, Kamal will return to the big screen with Vikram. He most recently appeared in the August 2018 film Vishwaroopam II. He's appeared in more than 300 films.