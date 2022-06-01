Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Fahadh Faasil to Vijay Sethupathi - Know their earnings from the film

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das.
     

    Vikram, directed by Kamal Haasan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it will be released on June 3rd. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das. Depending on its content, the film is projected to do well at the box office.
     

    According to reports, the film's budget is estimated to be Rs 120 crore. Kamal Haasan directs and produces the film under his label.

    Image: PR Agency

    When it comes to the performers' and director's pay, Kamal is said to have received a payment of Rs 50 crore.  Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's marriage: Vijay, Ajith and more to attend the grand wedding

    According to reports, music composer Anirudh Ravichander is paid Rs 4 crores. On the other side, director Lokesh Kanagraj is claimed to have been paid Rs 8 crore. Vijay Sethupathi reportedly received Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh Faasil allegedly received Rs 4 crore.
     

    After an almost four-year absence, Kamal will return to the big screen with Vikram. He most recently appeared in the August 2018 film Vishwaroopam II. He's appeared in more than 300 films.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kamal described his extended absence as "a long break." He went on to say that despite the extended hiatus, he is glad for the audience's interest in him. "I'm back, and I'm delighted the crowd has been waiting for my return," he remarked. They might have shrugged and turned away, but they didn't, and for that I am thankful." Also Read: KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this RBA

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this

    Here is a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata hours before his death drb

    Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata; late singer gets gun salute airport (video)

    Watch KK performing Yaaron hours before his death in Kolkata will tear you up snt

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    KK death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part TMC says don't politicise demise snt

    KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part; TMC says don't politicise demise

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application process commences, Know eligibility criteria, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application process commences, Know eligibility criteria, other details

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage - adt

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh

    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    Want flawless skin this summer Here are 5 beauty benefits of using ice cubes gcw

    Want flawless skin this summer? Here are 5 beauty benefits of using ice cubes

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon