Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Fahadh Faasil to Vijay Sethupathi - Know their earnings from the film
Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das.
Vikram, directed by Kamal Haasan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it will be released on June 3rd. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das. Depending on its content, the film is projected to do well at the box office.
According to reports, the film's budget is estimated to be Rs 120 crore. Kamal Haasan directs and produces the film under his label.
Image: PR Agency
When it comes to the performers' and director's pay, Kamal is said to have received a payment of Rs 50 crore. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's marriage: Vijay, Ajith and more to attend the grand wedding
According to reports, music composer Anirudh Ravichander is paid Rs 4 crores. On the other side, director Lokesh Kanagraj is claimed to have been paid Rs 8 crore. Vijay Sethupathi reportedly received Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh Faasil allegedly received Rs 4 crore.
After an almost four-year absence, Kamal will return to the big screen with Vikram. He most recently appeared in the August 2018 film Vishwaroopam II. He's appeared in more than 300 films.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kamal described his extended absence as "a long break." He went on to say that despite the extended hiatus, he is glad for the audience's interest in him. "I'm back, and I'm delighted the crowd has been waiting for my return," he remarked. They might have shrugged and turned away, but they didn't, and for that I am thankful." Also Read: KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022