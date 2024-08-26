Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours

    Omani actor Dr. Talib Al Balushi has denied rumours of being banned from Saudi Arabia due to his role as a cruel Arab sponsor in the film "Aadujeevitham". He states that the rumor is baseless and he has received no notification from the Saudi or Omani governments.

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Muscat: Omani actor Dr. Talib Al Balushi, who played the role of the cruel Arab sponsor in the film "Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life", has refuted rumors that he has been banned from entering Saudi Arabia. The rumours had spread on social media that Talib was banned from entering Saudi Arabia due to his role in the film, which is set in Saudi Arabia. However, Talib has clarified that this is just a baseless rumour and there is no truth to it.

    Also Read: Ajayante Randam Moshanam trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars in mystical world of folk tales and action

    Talib stated that he has not received any notification from the Saudi or Omani governments regarding a ban on his entry into Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned that people should understand that the film is just a work of fiction and not reality. He added that despite playing a villainous role, fans around the world have appreciated and praised his performance.

    Talib is currently in Kerala to attend the state award ceremony for "Aadujeevitham", the movie which bagged several state awards including the Best Actor (Male) for Prithviraj, who played the lead character.

    The controversy surrounding the movie 'Aadujeevitham' began when a social media post from Sultan Al Nefaei criticized the film for allegedly distorting the image of Saudi Arabia. 

    "The film doesn't match the truth, the Saudi and the Bedouin are the most generous, merciful and bravest people," Al Nefaei's X post reads.

    The movie, adapted from Benyamin's novel, tells the true story of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian migrant forced into a life of near-slavery in Saudi Arabia. The film depicts the Saudi sponsor as cruel and heartless, denying Najeeb basic human rights. Al Nefaei's post sparked a heated debate on social media about the living conditions of Indians in Saudi Arabia and led to a cyberattack on the actor who played the role of the Saudi sponsor. In response, the movie's director Blessy clarified that the movie never intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual, race or country.

    Also Read: Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love is a sacrifice Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya engagement see full post gcw

    'Love is a sacrifice': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya's engagement | SEE POST

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations dmn

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars in mystical world of folk tales and action dmn

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars in mystical world of folk tales and action

    Director Nanda Kishore says viral photos showing actor Darshan chilling inside jail are made with AI vkp

    Director Nanda Kishore claims viral photos of accused actor Darshan in jail are 'made with AI'

    Actor Minu Munir accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT dmn

    Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru: Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    Love is a sacrifice Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya engagement see full post gcw

    'Love is a sacrifice': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya's engagement | SEE POST

    Revisiting Janmashtami 1984: How young Narendra Modi united Gujarat's Prantij to prevent communal riots see pictures snt

    Revisiting Janmashtami 1984: How young Modi united Gujarat's Prantij to prevent communal riots; see pictures

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases amended list of 15 candidates AJR

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases updated list of 15 candidates; check full list here

    Shraddha Kapoor becomes 2nd most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram after Virat Kohli amid 'Stree 2' success gcw

    Shraddha Kapoor becomes 2nd most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram amid 'Stree 2' success

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon