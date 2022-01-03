Harry Potter completes 20 years: Emma Watson celebrates, check out her post

Hollywood actress Emma Watson took to her social media handle to post the poster of the first movie- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Take a look at her post right here.

Hollywood actress Emma Watson was seen joining the Potterheads to celebrate 20 years of the Harry Potter hit series. The actress had essayed the role of Hermione Granger in the series. She had taken to her social media handle to post the poster of the first movie- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. For the unversed, in some countries, it was called Philosopher's stone and in other countries, it was released as Sorcerer's stone.

She also posted a photo of herself catching sleep on the sets with co-star Daniel Radcliffe. The post arrives after fans had spotted a major error in the Return to Hogwarts' special. According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the show's producers had admitted that they had made an editing error and had also promised to correct the issue.

The highly anticipated trailer for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was released on HBO Max. It has started streaming on January 1, 2022, and is special as it will be reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who had essayed the memorable characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the wizarding franchise.

The special cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

The producer is David Heyman, and the four filmmakers are Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates, who directed the eight movies in the series. Talking about Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson said that she feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed. Grint added that he feels it is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and recollect the wonderful memories.

