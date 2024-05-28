Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Naam Kya Hai?' Hardik Pandya once FORGOT Natasa Stankovic's name during their wedding vows (WATCH)

    Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their marriage vows at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in February 2023. In May 2020, the pair married in a modest ceremony.

    Natasa Stankovic, a former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer, has been married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. In February 2023, the pair reaffirmed their wedding vows using Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Recently, they have been the focus of divorce speculations when Natasa erased her entire name from Instagram. 

    Among all of this, we have obtained an old film of Natasa and Hardik's white wedding. Hardik humorously forgets Natasa's name in the video when they exchange wedding vows. “I promise to love you as much as I love myself," Hardik begins his speech. “But abhi ye vows ka pressure… I will give my best. My darling, naam kya hai (what’s the name)? Sorry, Natasa," Hardik hilariously says in the video.

    Natasa also shared a video about her first meeting with Hardik. She said that after many years in India, she had never met a man like him. Hardik also admired Natasa's attractiveness when he first met her.

    In their wedding film, Natasa claimed that she met Hardik through a mutual acquaintance. She narrated, “I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP’s friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?’"

    “You know when you’re meeting someone for the first time, I was going for the hand and he came for a hug. Don’t know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly, that’s how we met for the first time," Natasa added.

    Hardik said, sharing his side of the story, “Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha (that is where I fell in love with her)."

