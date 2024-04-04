Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay’s fans: Superstar's hit film ‘Ghilli’ to re-release on THIS date

    Ghilli released in 2004 and became the highest-grossing Tamil film and is a remake of the Telugu film Okkadu. Ghilli follows the story Velu an aspiring Kabaddi player, who goes to Madurai to participate in a match.

    Thalapathy Vijay's all-time smash sports-action drama 'Ghilli' hit the big screen in 2004. The film starred Trisha Krishnan and became the greatest Tamil hit of the year. It also served as a watershed moment in Vijay's career, earning him widespread plaudits. The film will be re-released in cinemas on April 20, 2024 to mark its two-decade anniversary.

    Mega Surya Production has announced that the film will return to screens for all Vijay lovers. The producing house published facts on X (previously known as Twitter). The official handle of the production house tweeted, “Get ready to witness the full #Ghilli performance of THALAPATHY @actorvijay sir on big screens once again! (fire emoji) Let’s celebrate the massiest cult blockbuster of Namma Vijay Anna in theatres this 20th April, commemorating its 20th Anniversary! (blast emoji)."

    As soon as the information was made public, supporters flooded the comment area with love and enthusiasm. While a fan wrote, “Biggest celebrations for Thalaivar’s #20YearsofGhilli on April 20! It doesn’t get bigger than this (blast emoji) LET’s BREAK ALL RE-RELEASE RECORDS! #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime.” Another commented, “Can’t wait (blast emojis).” A netizen commented, “#Ghilli from April 20 (heart-shaped-eye, blast and 100 emojis).”

    About Ghilli
    Ghilli is a remake of the Telugu movie Okkadu. Ghilli tells the narrative of Velu, a promising Kabaddi player who travels to Madurai to compete in a competition. However, this results in a very different circumstance. Aside from Vijay, the film stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu in key parts. The film was created on a budget of Rs 8 crore and grossed Rs 50 crore.

