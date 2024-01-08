Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Where and when to watch in India?

    Golden Globe Awards 2024 Online: For those who are looking forward to the 81st Golden Globes Awards, here is information on how to watch the ceremony.

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

    The 81st Golden Globe Awards will kick off Hollywood's awards season, honouring exceptional achievements in television and cinema across 27 categories. Jo Koy, the famed comedian known for his Netflix specials and the film Easter Sunday, will host the gala, with nominees, hosts, and broadcast details already disclosed. 

    Notably, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries have taken over full administration of the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, promising a fresh and revitalised experience. For those looking forward to this famous event, here is the date, time, and information on how to watch it.

    Time and date:
    While the candidates were announced on December 11, 2023, the ceremony is set to take place on Monday, January 8, 2023. The ceremony's red carpet part is scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m., followed by the main event at 6:30 a.m.

    Where To Watch In India?
    The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Lionsgate Play will stream the live broadcast of this important event in India.

    Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has received the most nominations among films, with nine nods across many categories. Best Director, Actress for Margot Robbie, and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling are among them. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, on the other hand, has 8 nominations, including Director, Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, and Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt. In the televis

    ion categories, the media drama Succession has received a fantastic nine nominations, followed by The Bear, which has received five nods.

    The 81st Golden Globe Awards, presented by Jo Koy, will feature a roster of well-known presenters who will take the stage. Among the presenters are celebrities such as Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried, who elevate the star-studded event. Nicole Byer, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Harvey Guillen, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, and Letitia Wright join this distinguished group of presenters.

    The 2018 ceremony will feature two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

