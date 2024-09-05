Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you think Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are good parents? Actress shares parenting advice

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the proud parents of two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    On January 11, 2021, the couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Vamika. Vamika's loving parents have always kept her face hidden from the world and her privacy respected. Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, Akaay Kohli, in February 2024, and have since lived in London.

    Anushka Sharma revealed that Vamika eats dinner at 5:30 p.m.

    Anushka Sharma returned to India for a promotional event hosted by Slurrp Farm and revealed many details about her life. During her presence, the actress revealed that Virat Kohli and his daughter, Vamika, had a daily pattern of having supper around 5:30 p.m. She has also begun to follow their schedule because she and her daughter are usually alone at home, which has benefited her both psychologically and physically. 

    Anushka Sharma shares how Virat and Vamika's workouts benefited her

    In the same vein, Anushka Sharma added that she heard about the benefits of eating dinner early someplace and began following it. In response to a question posed by designer Masaba Gupta, Anushka stated that today's parents are privileged because they have access to a wealth of parenting material online.

    Life lessons

    Anushka Sharma also revealed that she came from an Army family, therefore her parents naturally encouraged her to follow a strict lifestyle. She claimed that all of this enabled her to appreciate what her parents used to do for her by maintaining a natural routine. The devoted mother stated that she is attempting to instill the same principles in her children's lives.

