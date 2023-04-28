Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Sooraj Pancholi to Rhea Chakraborty-5 Bollywood celebs who got involved in serious court cases

    Bollywood stars have often been entangled in court cases. Sooraj Pancholi has now been acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Look at other actors who went to jail and had court cases.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    Sooraj Pancholi: Today is a crucial day for Sooraj Pancholi. He was found not guilty of aiding Jiah Khan's suicide. The actor has received relief in the matter almost ten years after Jiah Khan's passing. Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court reportedly said, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, therefore acquitted." Sooraj Pancholi posted a message on his Instagram stories after the decision, saying, "The Truth Always Wins." 

    Raj Kundra: The businessman-husband of famous actress Shilpa Shetty was supposedly linked to a pornographic case. Before the judge decided to release him on bond, he reportedly had to serve two months in jail. 

    Rhea Chakraborty: After Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, Rhea Chakraborty made headlines for all the wrong reasons. She was the target of severe accusations from the actor's family. The actress later became involved in a narcotics case. She stayed behind bars for 28 days. 

    Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt: According to reports, Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned under the TADA for illegally possessing guns. He received a five-year prison sentence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Shiney Ahuja: Shiney Ahuja is the target of a central accusation. The housekeeper of the actor from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 allegedly accused him of rape. Later, he was freed. 

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 7:08 PM IST
