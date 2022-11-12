Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became the highest-grosser of Friday as the Hollywood film opened with a bang at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda also successfully recovered 10 per cent of its budget cost.

Come Friday and movie buffs look forward to watching new releases in the theatre. This weekend, three new films hit the cinema halls including Hollywood’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India film ‘Yashoda’, and Amitabh Bachchan-led ‘Uunchai’.

Among all the films, it was ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ which ruled the box office on Friday. It surpassed the collections of the other films, becoming the biggest opener of the week. On the other hand, while ‘Yashoda’ collected 10 per cent of its budget cost, Uunchai has had a slow start.

Uunchai: The Mount Everest of friendship, Uunchai is a story of friends coming together to fulfill one of their friend’s last wishes. Though the trailer seemed promising, the film could not attract a lot of traction upon its release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles, this Sooraj Barjatya film was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. On its opening day, its collections could not go beyond Rs 2 crore.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar?

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film is receiving raving reviews from the audience. Many have called this as her best performance so far. As a result, 'Yashoda', made in a budget of TRs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore, managed to earn ten percent on an opening day. According to initial figures, the film collected 3.20 crores on Friday.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Hollywood film rocked the box office on its very first day. It defeated all Indian films upon its release in India. According to the figures, the film which is made on a budget of Rs 1250 crore, has earned Rs 12.50 crore at the Indian box office.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature

Kantara: After ruling the box office for six weeks, the collections of Rishabh Shetty's film 'Kantara' have started declining. On Friday, 'Kantara' did business of only Rs 1.75 crore. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has grossed over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. At the same time, the worldwide film has collected Rs 350.4 crore.

Friday box office report:

Ram Setu: Rs 0.5 crore

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Rs 12.50 crore

Yashoda: Rs 3.20 crore

Uunchai: Rs 2 crore

Mili: Rs 0.20 crore

Phone Bhoot: Rs 2 crore

Kantara: Rs 1.75 crore