    Deepika Padukone to unveil Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of grand finale on Dec 18: Reports

    Superstar Deepika Padukone will reportedly unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar before the final clash takes place in a packed Lusail Stadium on December 18.

    football
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

    Superstar Deepika Padukone has given India a lot to be proud of throughout her career. The global success of the actor, producer, businesswoman, and mental health champion has now been further emphasised by her role as the first actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy during the finals.

    According to reports, the superstar will travel to Qatar to participate in the most-watched sporting event in history and unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in front of a packed Lusail Stadium on December 18. This may be the first or one of the few times an Indian or foreign actor has received this honour in FIFA's history.

    Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer: Actors who are football fans, their favourite teams

    Deepika Padukone has an unrivalled global appeal that only intensifies with time, having represented India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she served as a jury member and being the only Indian to make the list of the Top 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World according to the "Golden Ratio of Beauty."

    Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be selected as the worldwide face of iconic pop culture and luxury companies like Levis and Adidas, as well as high-end fashion labels like Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

    The two-time recipient of a TIME Magazine award has frequently received recognition alongside global leaders in many contexts. This time, Deepika will be the centre of attention at this historic international event for FIFA 2022 as she once again puts India on the map of the world.

    Nora Fatehi gave a performance during the FIFA Fan Fest last week in Qatar. The Bollywood diva ignited the stage while dancing to the World Cup anthem "Light the sky" while wearing a shimmering garment. She also danced to some of her hits, like O Saki Saki. Numerous audience members praised Nora Fatehi's dance on social media after her performance, which got a great deal of appreciation.

    Also read: Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
