    FIFA World Cup 2022: Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer: Actors who are football fans, their favourite teams

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Bollywood celebrities that are passionate football enthusiasts include Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others. Some of them even have their own football team. Have you ever wondered which football teams are favoured by your Bollywood actors? No, then read this

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Football is much more than just a sport; it also has a certain magical ability to unite people. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, we look at Bollywood celebrities that are passionate about football and have a favourite side to support.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Everyone is aware of Ranbir Kapoor supports Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Most people are unaware that Ranbir met his idol too. Ranbir plays football in both charities and competitive tournaments and many swear that he plays much like the legendary Argentine player.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Abhishek Bachchan owns his own football team, Chennaiyin FC, and is an ardent supporter of Chelsea FC.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh supports Arsenal. When he first met Thierry Henry, the legendary Arsenal player, we saw supporters' enthusiasm.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Given that Ranveer is such a crazed Arsenal supporter, his wife and actress, Deepika Padukone is also an Arsenal fan. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    John Abraham has participated in 15 National Football League seasons (NFL). He also owns the NorthEast United FC, football team. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan supports Manchester United and reportedly owns the Caribbean Premier League's Trinbago Knight Riders franchise.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Thierry Henry first arrived in India, Alia Bhatt publicly requested that fellow Arsenal player and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar bring her a signed jersey.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta frequently appears cheering for her favourite side, Arsenal. During one of her trips to London, she took a tour of the club’s stadium and has documented every bit of her visit on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In 2019 saw the appointment of Arjun Kapoor as the Chelsea Football Club's brand ambassador for India. For him, it was nothing less than a dream come true.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amitabh Bachchan is a huge Chelsea fan, in case you thought Junior Bachchan was the only Premier League enthusiast in the megastar's family. Amitabh supports Chelsea and has frequently voiced their appreciation for the London team. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Few people are aware of Varun Dhawan's fervent love of football. So much so that in 2014, when promoting "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania," he and Alia Bhatt went on to promote a football world cup series. Ronaldinho in the house, Varun captioned a photo he posted on Instagram with the latter. @ronaldinhoofficial10, jogaaaa bonitooo. In Mumbai for a global Futsal league was the 37-year-old football player.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Hrithik Roshan supports Real Madrid and has frequently been photographed visiting the team's stadium, Santiago Bernabeu. A photo of the celebrity among Real talents Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Gareth Bale serves as further evidence.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan always arrives first at charity football and cricket games. According to reports, the superstar is a fan of both Arsenal and former Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie.
     

