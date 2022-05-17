First time since Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Nagarjuna’s family having a reunion?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s entire family have come for a get-together, a picture of which is viral on social media. But what is the occasion?

    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Looks like, for the first time since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, the family of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, fondly known as ‘ANR’ have come for a get-together. The happy picture of Nagarjuna’s family has gone viral on social media ever since it was shared by Sushanth Akkineni, nephew of Nagarjuna and male cousin of Naga Chaitanya.

    The Akkineni family is one of the most popular families in the Telugu cinema. The great acting legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR has been carried forward by his son Nagarjuna and also by his grandson Naga Chaitanya. The legacy is also being carried forward by ANR’s grandsons and Nagarjuna’s nephews, actors Sumanth and Sushanth.

    ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya’s 'Chay' tattoo?

    While Sumanth and Sushanth are also a part of the film industry, it is Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya who has a larger fandom. Nagarjuna’s younger son and Chaitanbya’s half-brother, Akhil Akkineni is also an actor.

    First since Sam-Chay's divorce?  The Akkineni family has been a lot in the news ever since the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The star couple called off their four-year-long marriage last year and issued press statements regarding their separation.

    This appears to be the first time since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce that the Akkineni family has come for a get-together. However, the occasion behind the reunion is not known. The big family picture shows everyone including Nagarjuna, his second wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, and nephews Sumanth and Sushanth, among the rest of the family members.

    ALSO READ: 9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

    Akhil Akkineni goes missing from the family pic: Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, was missing from the family picture. The ‘Agent’ actor is presently occupied with the film’s shoot which is being helmed by Surender Reddy.

    As for Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the two will be soon seen in Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chadha, respectively. Naga Chaitanya will be marking his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
