Fatwa issued against 'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri

While 2022 was an exceptional year for the noted filmmaker, there is a new update for Bollywood fans and fanatics. Apparently, a Fatwa got issued against The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. This, has not settled down well with the director. He has shared details about the same on his official Twitter handle via a tweet post.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one fearless filmmaker who has always raised his voice against injustice. His cinematic wonder 'The Kashmir Files' is the only evidence that speaks aloud about his strong will and determination towards addressing this important and serious issue of the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir.

While the film has received tremendous love and support from the audience. But, even then, some groups were against it. The film, Kashmir Files, was a sheer example of freedom of expression. But, unfortunately, it has now led to the issue of a Fatwa against the filmmaker.

Taking to his social media handle on micro-blogging site Twitter, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a video. In the video, he is walking on the streets of Delhi along with the police and government officials. He expressed his disagreement in the caption writing, "The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa".

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's surprise hit, The Kashmir Files, is on a content spree of collecting recognition. The filmmaker has started shooting his next, The Vaccine War. This awaited film will be releasing in Indian theatres on August 15, 2023, on Independence day. This film will release in more than ten languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film, Vaccine War, is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the I Am Buddha foundation, an independent film production house. This production house has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.

Vivek Agnihotri has given Bollywood industry path-breaking films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. His upcoming films in the Files trilogy include The Delhi Files. The Delhi Files will be the last one in the trilogy. He has also announced Vaccine War which will be about the COVID-19 vaccine war that India had to fight during the pandemic era. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri never knows to mince his words. The director was in the headlines recently because of being bold and fearless. He was involved in a war of words with another noted filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap.