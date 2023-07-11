Farhan Akhtar recreates ZNMD skydiving moment in Spain, misses co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol

Farhan Akhtar seemed to be missing his "bwoys" Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. Without his friends, the actor-director is experiencing the skydiving scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar's buddy coming-of-age movie from 2011. On Instagram, Farhan shared a video of himself getting ready to go skydiving at the same Spanish station that was featured in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan posted a video on Instagram of himself getting ready to go skydiving at the same Spanish station that was in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He wrote, “What every Sunday should feel like .. #FarOutdoors #freeflying #skydiving #adventure #lifestyle #spain #empuriabrava."

Apparently, Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt, the skydiving instructor, was “the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion” with “the same pigtails and all.” Fans have been eagerly anticipating Jee Le Zaraa ever since it was announced. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will all appear in the road trip movie, which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie was scheduled to begin production in August 2022. The movie, though, appears to have changed. The actresses will start filming for the movie in early 2023, according to the most recent media reports. In addition to being written by Farhan Akhtar, his sister Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Farhan, Zoya, Reema, and Ritesh Sidhwani will all contribute money to the movie.

Farhan and Barbara can be seen sitting next to each other in the amusing video and nodding in agreement. When they turn to look at the other side, they see that the other two chairs are vacant."Where are my bwoys???" Farhan began the caption before tagging both of his co-stars. Additionally, he mentioned his sister Zoya, who directed the movie, co-writer Reema Kagti, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and their respective production companies, Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.

Farhan and Barbara can be seen heading outside with their backs to the camera as the video comes to an end. In the background, the theme from Tom Cruise's well-known aviation movie Top Gun is heard.In addition to skydiving and taking a trip to Spain, Farhan is getting ready to helm Jee Le Zaraa, an all-girls buddy road movie. The film's casting and production are now in limbo; the initial cast included Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from HT)

