  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [EXCLUSIVE] Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated

    It looks like guests at Clarks Amer hotel, aren't happy with the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They have become irritated by the same. Read to know further details. 
     

    EXCLUSIVE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all ready to get married tomorrow. The three-day lavish wedding had started at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. A sangeet ceremony had taken place and the entire pace was lit with fireworks. Mehendi was applied on Katrina's hands from Rajasthan's Sojat town. The mehendi ceremony had lasted for an hour.
     
    During an exclusive interview with Asianet news, a source who is staying at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur said that "Six Senses Fort Barwara is close to our hotel, but from yesterday the police protection and roads are blocked and can see VIP cars and celebrities travelling non-stop. We are very irritated. The locals are not very happy as they cannot move in their city".

    Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage a picture of their invitation card has been making rounds on social media. The internet could not keep calm about the same. The wedding invitation card was seen in a pink shade and had floral borders. Katrina and Vicky's name was printed in gold on the wedding card. If we go by the text on the wedding invitation card, it looks like it was given by Vicky Kaushal's family.

     The text read that "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte". The date and venue mentioned on the card was  December 9, Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

    The couple had flown to Jaipur with their respective family members. Their wedding celebrations had started earlier on Tuesday. The haldi ceremony had happened in the morning while, as per reports, Fort Barwara will be lit with dance performances by the pair and their family members.  A couple of music stars like Manj Musik, his wife Nindy Kaur and DJ Chetas were seen at the Jaipur airport.  Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Couple may throw grand reception in Mumbai ...

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films industry; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch) RCB

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why SCJ

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Vijayakanth starrer Mangara Kaaval director found dead drb

    Vijayakanth starrer ‘Mangara Kaaval’ director found dead

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for this amount RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

    How Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday SCJ

    Here's how Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today-dnm

    PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm today

    BREAKING India loses one of its most decorated defence officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN-dnm

    BREAKING: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    Farmers accept Centre's proposal; may end protest on Thursday noon

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films industry; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch) RCB

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why SCJ

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon