[EXCLUSIVE] Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated

It looks like guests at Clarks Amer hotel, aren't happy with the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They have become irritated by the same. Read to know further details.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all ready to get married tomorrow. The three-day lavish wedding had started at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. A sangeet ceremony had taken place and the entire pace was lit with fireworks. Mehendi was applied on Katrina's hands from Rajasthan's Sojat town. The mehendi ceremony had lasted for an hour.



During an exclusive interview with Asianet news, a source who is staying at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur said that "Six Senses Fort Barwara is close to our hotel, but from yesterday the police protection and roads are blocked and can see VIP cars and celebrities travelling non-stop. We are very irritated. The locals are not very happy as they cannot move in their city".

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage a picture of their invitation card has been making rounds on social media. The internet could not keep calm about the same. The wedding invitation card was seen in a pink shade and had floral borders. Katrina and Vicky's name was printed in gold on the wedding card. If we go by the text on the wedding invitation card, it looks like it was given by Vicky Kaushal's family.

The text read that "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte". The date and venue mentioned on the card was December 9, Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan.

The couple had flown to Jaipur with their respective family members. Their wedding celebrations had started earlier on Tuesday. The haldi ceremony had happened in the morning while, as per reports, Fort Barwara will be lit with dance performances by the pair and their family members. A couple of music stars like Manj Musik, his wife Nindy Kaur and DJ Chetas were seen at the Jaipur airport.