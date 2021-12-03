[EXCLUSIVE] Tadap director Milan Luthria had inhibitons casting Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria in film, here's why

Director Milan Luthria is all ready for the release of his next movie Tadap that released today. It is the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. It also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the director opened up about what attracted him to make a remake and why he cast Ahan and Tara in the lead roles. He also spoke about his inhibitions while casting the two stars.

Milan said, "I was worried that sometimes youngsters are not that focused. They have not learnt to be professional but these two were right on the ball. Ahan is an actor who is very intense and emotional. That's the character Ishana. He is a very instinctive actor. He does not think too much. He responds quickly to what the director wants to do. Tara is someone who was not portrayed as well as she could be. She had not been given enough screen space. I found her to be a revelation, a very powerful performer. She is very experienced has done work with Disney. She is a ballet dancer, and she has done performances. She is a singer. She is a well trained professional. She is breathtakingly beautiful. She is a very expressive actress. It is a tough part for her also. I had a great time working with them,.

Milan further said, "I had told them to leave about their inhibitions ad chat with me about whatever they wanted to express themselves. They were focused about their work. It was work and nothing else. They were prepared in costume, in work, having learnt their lines. Hardly any distraction of friends or family dropping in. It was just focused work". Also read: Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

Talking about whether Tadap retained the core of the original Telugu romantic drama RX 100, he said, "I think it would be wrong to try and change the core of the story. The reason we bought it was because we loved it and we wanted to take it to a pan India audience. It is an unusual story and screenplay. I have made the film with a lot of respect to the original writing, direction of the original. We have kept the main elements as the same". Also read: Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria