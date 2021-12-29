  • Facebook
    [EXCLUSIVE] Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj opens up on Kamaal R Khan calling movie soft porn

    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
    KRK, who is also known as Kamaal R Khan, is known to take potshots at Bollywood stars. A few weeks ago, he had commented saying that Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a soft porn film. Now, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj opened up on Kamaal's statement of addressing the movie as a Punjabi soft porn film. During an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Abhishek said, "He may have got a bit excited after seeing the film. Everyone has their preferences and a vision to see things".   

    The actor further spoke about being injured on the sets of the movie. He said, "I was going to the town, and it had happened at that time. I had got 16 stitches on my hand. It was near to death experience. It was a second life. I was unable to work out as my hands were weak".

    Talking about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a trans woman in the film. Talking about the movie's concept, Abhishek said that the movie was made so that a social message could be spread, which was the need of the hour. We have come so far, and society does not accept the LGBT community. Through this film, people will be more acceptable to such people, more welcoming towards the same-sex community. Films are a way to spread a message, as they have a lot of impact on society".

    Also read: Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan: 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss

    The film was also in the news as the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) had asked the filmmakers for a few cuts. Reacting on the same, Abhishek said, "Somewhere I feel, they are smart. The story demands some things. This lovemaking was a part of the story". Talking about the movie, it was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has also directed Rock On (2008), Kai Po Che (2013), and Kedarnath (2018).  

    Also read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez a ‘GOLD DIGGER’? Here's what Kamaal R Khan has to say (Read)

