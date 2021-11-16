Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

Jai Bhim’s success has now put actor Suriya as one of the most talented actors from the South film industry.

Actor Suriya and Jay Bhim's team are basking under the glory of the film’s success. The film created a record as it is rated the topmost Indian film in IMDB ratings. Suriya also delivered success in 2020 with his Soorari Pottru that was leased in OTT platform due to pandemic restrictions.

Suriya debuted with Nerruku Ner in 1997 but his career breakthrough came only in 2001 with Bala's Nanda. Two years later he experienced a double whammy with Kaaka Kakka and Pithamagan. In Kakka Kakka he played a cop whereas in Pithamagan he played a con man and both the films did well at the box office.

These films made him a serious actor and directors started to bank on him. In 2004, he won his first best actor FilmFare Award South for his dual roles in Perazahagan and playing a hunchback character.

In 2005, Suriya's other avatar was revealed through Ghajini which also prompted Bollywood to turn its heads. Suriya's bare chiseled chest made Aamir Khan play the same character for Hindi with similar dedication and both versions registered a big hit.

Then came his Singham which is the biggest commercial success in Suriya's career till date. The 2010's release also has sequels in Tamil and the concept was also borrowed in other languages too.

These six films Nanda, Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Kakka Kakka, Ghajini and Singham made him Mr Perfectionist like Aamir Khan who carefully examines the script before giving a go-ahead.

Some of his other hit films are Vaaranam Aariyam, Ayan, Aadhavan, 7aum Arivu and Suriya has given his best as an actor to deserve a top spot as one of the South's most preferred lead actor.