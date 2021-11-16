  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

    Jai Bhim’s success has now put actor Suriya as one of the most talented actors from the South film industry. 

    Jai Bhim actor Suriya films that made him Mr Perfectionist of South Cinema-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actor Suriya and Jay Bhim's team are basking under the glory of the film’s success. The film created a record as it is rated the topmost Indian film in IMDB ratings. Suriya also delivered success in 2020 with his Soorari Pottru that was leased in OTT platform due to pandemic restrictions.

    Suriya debuted with Nerruku Ner in 1997 but his career breakthrough came only in 2001 with Bala's Nanda. Two years later he experienced a double whammy with Kaaka Kakka and Pithamagan. In Kakka Kakka he played a cop whereas in Pithamagan he played a con man and both the films did well at the box office.

    These films made him a serious actor and directors started to bank on him. In 2004, he won his first best actor FilmFare Award South for his dual roles in Perazahagan and playing a hunchback character.

    In 2005, Suriya's other avatar was revealed through Ghajini which also prompted Bollywood to turn its heads. Suriya's bare chiseled chest made Aamir Khan play the same character for Hindi with similar dedication and both versions registered a big hit.

    Then came his Singham which is the biggest commercial success in Suriya's career till date. The 2010's release also has sequels in Tamil and the concept was also borrowed in other languages too.

    These six films Nanda, Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Kakka Kakka, Ghajini and Singham made him Mr Perfectionist like Aamir Khan who carefully examines the script before giving a go-ahead.

    Some of his other hit films are Vaaranam Aariyam, Ayan, Aadhavan, 7aum Arivu and Suriya has given his best as an actor to deserve a top spot as one of the South's most preferred lead actor.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai SCJ

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind RCB

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai SCJ

    Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to prohibit circulation, sale, purchase of Salman Khurshid's book on Nov 24-dnm

    Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to prohibit circulation, sale, purchase of Salman Khurshid’s book on Nov 24

    Viral video Teachers embarrass Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on stage

    Teachers embarrass Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on stage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon