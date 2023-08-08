Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

With yet another amusing post, Mumbai Police has once more captured the internet's attention. Once more, the law enforcement agency has used an innovative approach to encourage driving safety, but this time they have added a tie-in with the Dream Girl series.

The highly awaited sequel Dream Girl 2, directed by Ektaa R. Kapoor and produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, will star the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and Karam, respectively. The recent release of the hilarious and fascinating trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the captivating and amusing universe of the much-anticipated sequel, was a delight for the fans. The sequel appears to be a charming romantic comedy that will enchant and appeal to audiences of all ages.

In spite of this, the Dream Girl 2 craze continues to spread, even to the Mumbai Police, who use the movie to raise public awareness of traffic issues.The Mumbai Police utilised its official social media accounts to broadcast a traffic awareness video with the well-known Dream Girl song "Dil Ka Telephone" to raise awareness. In order to protect commuters, the police wanted to promote the message that using a phone while driving is never a good idea. In the footage, a person is seen riding a moped, using a cellphone and changing lanes after spotting traffic cops on the opposite side.

The video was captioned "Dream Girl's Call? Dont Make It A Nightmare For All! Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hai. The consequence could be a lot more dangerous! ड्रीम गर्ल सोबत जगण्याचे स्वप्न भंग' होऊ देऊ नका #धोक्याची_घंटा #DontAvoid WarningBells #CallOfSafety #RoadSafety."

