Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film will hit the theatres on THIS day

Makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’ dropped the first teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film on Thursday. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the film’s date, expected to hit the theatres next month.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in 'Double XL'. The teaser of this slice-of-life comedy film directed by Satram Ramani was released on Thursday. Fans are praising Huma and Sonakshi in this 30-second teaser. Along with it, the makers have also announced the release date of the film.

Shot extensively in India and the United Kingdom, 'Double XL' tells the story of two plus-size women. While one woman hails from Uttar Pradesh, the other from Urban New Delhi, and both belong to a society where a woman's beauty or attractiveness is often attributed to her size.

ALSO READ: Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi

'Double XL' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakao Films and Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. It is owned by Wakao Films, Alemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema Productions. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi underwent tremendous body transformations to play their characters in this film. It is being said that the actresses gained 15 kg to 20 kg.

Watch the teaser here:

‘Double XL’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Behl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. Apart from Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra will also be seen in this film. 'Double XL' will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

ALSO READ: Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the second season of SonyLIV’s web series, ‘Maharani 2’. She was also seen in a cameo dance performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

As for Sonakshi Sinha, the actress has been a lot in the news lately, more for her personal life than professional. She is rumoured to be dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. The two were also spotted recently outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai.