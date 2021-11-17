  • Facebook
    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot!

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 11:30 PM IST
    The 24-year-old actress is busy signing back to back films in the Telugu film industry while also eyeing a release of a Bollywood period drama film opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

    Actress Digangana Suryavanshi is not only known for her rich repertoire but also successfully draws attention for her stylized looks. The ‘Jalebi’ actress recently got a photoshoot done and we cannot just keep calm looking at her pictures!

    Digangana Suryavanshi looks no less than magic in these pictures and this time, the starlet has gone a bit more experimental with her poses, to her looks and hairstyle.

    Be it donning a quirky hairstyle or clothes the actress looks absolutely dapper as hits the experimental space. Unlike most of the time, she is seen wearing a high bun along with star pins to tie her hair upwards.

    Digangana Suryavanshi has been working in the Hindi as well as the Tamil film industries. At the moment, she is busy shooting for her films in both the film industries world. Recently, Digangana signed a Telugu film with Sundeep Kishan. Digangana has shot nearly 30 per cent of the film’s shoot, the title for which has not been decided yet. The actress will be seen in the role of an investigating officer.

    The 24-year-old actress will be seen next in the period drama ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the lead role in this film, whereas Digangana Suryavanshi will be essaying the role of his love interest. The film was earlier scheduled to release in May; however, it has been delayed. There is no confirmation of the film’s release date as of now. However, what is known is that the main sequence of the film – the war scene, is the only part that is to be shot. The reason for the delay is reportedly said to be the covid protocols that are to be followed mandatorily at the sets. There are talks that since the war sequence need a huge number of people for the shooting, the scene is constantly getting delayed as the makers do not want to defy any social distancing protocols.

