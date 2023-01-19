Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar pay Rs 10 crore to befriend Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's what we know

Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly promised his aide Pinky Irani at least Rs 10 crore (100 million) to befriend Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, according to authorities looking into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman, is accused of impersonating top bureaucrats and extorting at least Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh under the guise of seeking release for her imprisoned husband Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical business Ranbaxy. Sukesh reportedly promised his aide Pinky Irani at least Rs 10 crore (100 million) to befriend star Jacqueline Fernandez, according to authorities looking into the Rs 200 crore scandal.

Officials informed CNN-News18 that according to the additional chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Irani, she knowingly and actively conspired with Chandrashekhar to construct his "larger-than-life" persona, which enabled him to carry off the multi-crore fraud.

Sukesh offered Irani at least Rs 10 crore in exchange for befriending Jacqueline Fernandez and bringing her into contact with him by convincing the actress that he was a businessman. Because they had other actresses in mind, Irani was guaranteed a different sum for each of them. So far, we have traced bank transactions totaling Rs 80 lakh. "Money was handed to her on multiple occasions, even in cash," claimed an officer familiar with the situation who requested anonymity.

Pinky Irani has been identified as an accused in the Rs 215 crore fraud for the first time in a chargesheet. She had previously been a suspect and had been summoned several times before being detained by the Delhi Police. Irani faces charges under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), among other provisions.

"During the inquiry, when faced with evidence, Irani admitted that she was hired to contact actresses at the request of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul," the investigator claimed.

Paul, a former actress, has also been detained in this case. Chandrashekhar is suspected of impersonating top bureaucrats and extorting at least Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh under the guise of obtaining release for her imprisoned husband Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical firm Ranbaxy.

Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is now imprisoned in Delhi and facing over ten criminal charges.

The inquiry had previously summoned Sri Lankan actress and Fernandez, who is being questioned over claims of receiving luxury gifts from Chandrashekhar purchased with criminal profits.

During their inquiry, Delhi Police discovered that Irani was the one who accompanied the actresses who reportedly saw Chandrashekhar even when he was in Tihar Jail. He was introduced as a businessman who met with actresses in a place he called his office.

It was also alleged that the actresses and Irani underwent no checks before entering the jail, and no diary entries were made on their names.

Previously, when Irani was in police custody, she was also transported to Tihar Jail, where the police rebuilt how she entered the premises with the actresses to demonstrate failures. When Chandrashekhar was imprisoned at Tihar, at least four actresses met him.