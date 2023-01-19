Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Sukesh destroyed my life, career'; Know some more shocking statements made by actress

'Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha was his aunt' to 'Pinky Irani was aware of his wrongdoing and much more shocking statement made by Jacqueline Fernandez in the Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Jacqueline Fernandez has made news for her personal life after being included in the chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs. 200 crore extortion and money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress recently appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court and made shocking statements.

On January 16, the court requested a statement from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the actress's new application for permission to travel overseas. On November 15, 2022, she was granted regular bail in the money laundering case.

Here are some statements made by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh manipulated Jacqueline's emotions:

In a statement obtained by India Today, Jacqueline stated that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had 'played with my emotions and made my life horrible.' 'Sukesh deceived me, destroyed my career, and ruined my livelihood,' she continued.

Sukesh claimed to be the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

According to Jacqueline, "He identified himself as Sun TV's owner and stated that J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar expressed his admiration and suggested that I make films in South India as well, since the owner of Sun TV had numerous projects in the works. We should try to collaborate on South Indian films."

Sukesh used to call Jacqueline from jail

Jacqueline said that she and Sukesh used to communicate on the phone and via video conversations at least three times a day. 'He used to call in the morning before my shoot, during the day, and sometimes at night before she went to sleep,' she added. 'He never acknowledged phoning from jail or being in jail. 'He used to call from one corner, with a curtain and a sofa in the backdrop,' the actress explained further.

Sukesh and Jacqueline's last call

According to the actress, she and Conman Sukesh last spoke on the phone on August 8, 2021, and he did not contact her after that day. 'I then found out he was arrested for impersonating top government officials from the Home Ministry and the Justice Ministry,' Jacqueline explained.

Jacqueline travelled to Kerala in a private jet

Sukesh invited Jacqueline to use his private plane when she needed to fly to Kerala, according to Jacqueline. 'On the two occasions that I met him in Chennai, I travelled aboard his private plane,' she explained. He also arranged for her to take a helicopter trip in Kerala.

Sukesh called him a government official

Pinky Irani introduced Sukesh to Jacqueline as a government official, and she suspected that someone was impersonating her. When asked about their encounter, the actress stated that Pinky convinced her makeup artist, Shaan Muthathil, that Sukesh was a high-ranking officer from the Home Ministry.

About Pinky Irani

Sukesh and Pinky, according to Jacqueline, were constantly planning to cheat on her. 'I was taken in by Shekhar. 'When I discovered Shekhar's criminal history, I discovered his true name is Sukesh,' she explained. Pinky, according to the actress, was aware of Sukesh's past and everything, but she never told her.

About the case

Jacqueline has been under investigation since December 2021 for her involvement in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scandal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting the probe and has questioned the actress. The Enforcement Directorate charged Jacqueline Fernandez in the same money-laundering case as conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in August 2022.

