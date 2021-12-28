  • Facebook
    Did Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur, give him feedback on his kissing scenes in Jersey?

    The release date for Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer film ‘Jersey’ has been pushed further because of increasing Covid-19 cases in India. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor spoke about whether he takes feedback on his kissing scenes from his father Pankaj Kapur or not.

    Did Shahid Kapoor father Pankaj Kapur give him feedback on his kissing scenes in Jersey drb
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were on Kapil Sharma’s show for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Earlier slated for a release on December 31, Jersey will mark the reunion of Shahid with his father Pankaj Kapur as the two will come together for a movie after the 2015 film ‘Shaandaar’.

    During the show, Kapil Sharma asked Shahid Kapoor whether he takes his father, Pankaj Kapur’s feedback on his films and acting. To this, Shahid said that he does ask his father for genuine feedback, but it is not in his nature to give comments on others acting. This, Shahid explained, is because Pankaj Kapur’s acting is so superior that he probably does not like somebody else's acting, and instead of explaining that to the other person what went wrong with the acting, he simply appreciates it.

    The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor further said that Pankaj Kapur is such a brilliant actor that he ought to find his (shahid's) shots bad. However, there have also been occasions wherein Pankaj Kapur appreciated his acting skills which have been “very special” for Shahid.

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    But that is not it, Kapil Sharma also asked Shahid Kapoor if he ever sought feedback from Pankaj Kapur on his kissing scenes. Shahid, who also dons of great comic timing, asked Kapil instead that if he is doing such a scene and his father is present there, why will he ask him for feedback on it?

    Shahid Kapoor then went on to mimic his father’s possible reaction in a hypothetical situation where Pankaj Kapur was present while Shahid was shooting a kissing scene. Mimicking his father, Shahid said his reaction would be "So, what scene are you filming today? Oh, Mrunal's also present. What are the dialogues for the scene?"

    ALSO READ: Here's how Shahid Kapoor’s mother reacts to daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor's BOLD pictures

    To this, Kapil Sharma also quicky jumps with a hilarious reaction that Pankaj Kapur may have to Shahid Kapoor’s kissing scenes wherein he would say that even though he (Pankaj Kapur) is a better actor, Shahid Kapoor has better luck,

    Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Meanwhile, the makers of the film on Tuesday, barely three days before the film’s release, pushed its date further. The decision was taken amidst the constant rise in Covid-19 cases in India. 

